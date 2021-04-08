  1. Home
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Amber Heard and other celebrities who got vaccinated for COVID 19

Several celebs have gotten their first jab of COVID-19, from Ryan Reynolds to Mariah Carey, here are celebs who got vaccinated.
After a year of facing the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic, 2021 is promising a better future considering the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been going on in full swing in the US and other countries.  Several celebrities who have been getting vaccinated for COVID-19 have taken it upon themselves to further raise awareness about the need for early vaccination and also to encourage people's trust in the safety of the vaccine. Celebs such as particularly Ryan Reynolds, Mariah Carey among others even took to social media to share their vaccination experience. 

Not only in the US but also British actors such as Ian McKellen, Judi Dench were among the first ones to receive the first jab of the vaccine back in December 2020. Celebrities have been trying different techniques to engage more of their fans and to encourage them to get the shot. Singer Dolly Parton, who received a complete dose of the Moderna vaccine, tweaked one of her popular numbers, Jolene to motivate people to take the jab with lyrics that said, "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please, don't hesitate." 

Aquaman actress Amber Heard also took to Instagram to post a click after getting vaccinated as she wrote, “Did someone say “vaccine queen”?!” Actress Blake Lively too shared an amazing caption as she posted a picture of herself getting vaccinated saying, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me." Let's take a look at some popular celebrities who have gotten vaccinated.

Let's take a look at some popular celebrities who have gotten vaccinated:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

With celebrities doing their bit by motivating their fans to get the shot, we certainly hope their important message is being heard. 

