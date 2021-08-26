Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate 10,000 dollars to 'Hope for Haiti' for quake victims

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have recently donated a generous amount to the organization ‘Hope for Haiti’ to help the people affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has brought immense devastation to the Caribbean country. As per TMZ, via ET Canada, the couple has reportedly donated a whopping USD 10,000 for the relief measures.

Taking to Instagram, the organization has thanked the couple for their ‘generous donation’ for ‘response & recovery’ efforts. “This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of the southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come,” the organization penned. Hope for Haiti is raising funds in order to provide relief to the people who have been affected by the damages left by the quake. As per TMZ, via ET Canada, the money donated will be used to distribute necessary items to the people affected, including dry food, and warm meals. The funds donated by the actors will also be taken to set up mobile clinics, as determined by the Ministry of Health of Haiti.

Check out the post from ‘Hope for Haiti’:

The devastating earthquake has already taken over 2,000 lives and counting, and hundreds of people have been reported missing. The earthquake has also injured more than 12,000 citizens, as per NBC News, via People. Recently, the Sussex royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also partnered with relief organizations to carry out recovery work in Haiti. The Duke and Duchess expressed their grief over the issue, and said that they were ‘heartbroken.’

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle pained as disasters unfold in Afghanistan & Haiti