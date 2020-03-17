Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 1 million for Covid 19 causes but not without trolling Hugh Jackman

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made USD 1 million contributions, divided between two food banks in the US. The couple urged people to join the cause while Deadpool star poked fun at Hugh Jackman.

As the world battles the Coronavirus outbreak, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to help. The Hollywood couple took to Instagram to reveal they have contributed USD 1 million to food banks in the US. Reynolds and Lively noted that the outbreak has impacted the older adults and low-income families the most. In a move to help them sustain during the pandemic, the couple made the contribution. The contribution will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help," the Deadpool star's Instagram post read. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy," he added.

He ended the post by poking some fun at Hugh Jackman. He added, "Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-HUGH.)". He shared the post with the caption, "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole. If you're able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada." Check out the post below:

Reynolds is not the only one contributing to Feeding America. "During this time, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable – children losing access to meals they rely on, friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica," Affleck tweeted.

During this time, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable - children losing access to meals they rely on, friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica: https://t.co/4Cl6Dz2DNX — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) March 15, 2020

Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Josh Gad are a few other international stars who have contributed to the cause.

