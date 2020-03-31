Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest hit hospitals in New York due to Coronavirus

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have stepped forward again and contributed USD 400,000 to four of the hardest hit New York hospitals, amidst the coronavirus scare. Read below for more details.

With the coronavirus outbreak going rampant as the days go by and the death toll increasing at an alarming rate, many celebrities have been stepping up to make sure to contribute to the cause. This includes Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who generously donated USD 1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada on March 17, 2020. Now, the couple is giving back some more and helping New York City, in their time of crisis, as the death toll for the city has crossed over 1200.

According to E! News, Ryan and Blake have donated USD 400,000 to four of the hardest hit New York hospitals. The four hospitals that have got a personal donation from the pair of USD 100,000 each are Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester. Moreover, Reynolds and Lively want to continue encouraging people around the US to "help their communities, locals, hospitals and healthcare workers during this time." This is indeed an extremely thoughtful gesture by the couple who continues to support the medical crisis, that has taken over the US.

Meanwhile, in her earlier Instagram post about the USD 1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, Blake had shared, "COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Jennifer Aniston praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds; Friends alum encourages social distancing

"Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up—shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home. Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him," Lively added.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More