Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively put up a love filled display at first red carpet appearance amid pandemic; PICS

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively define couple goals when it comes to their amazing dynamic and recently they made us fall in love with them even more during their first red carpet appearance together after almost two years at the Free Guy premiere in New York. The couple's glam look and loved-up moments from the red carpet are sure to melt your heart.

As Reynolds' new movie, Fee Guy recently held its New York City premiere on Monday, the couple turned on their charm and made a dazzling red carpet return after COVID-19 brought a halt on all red carpet events. While Reynolds was seen in a black-and-white plaid shirt along with a suit, it was Lively who stole the show with her gorgeous pink gown by Prabal Gurung.

Ryan and Blake were their usual selves as they joked, laughed and cuddled up on the red carpet. This also happened to be Lively's first red carpet appearance ever since she welcomed her third daughter with Reynolds. The duo is parents to three girls, James,6 Inez, 4, and 21-month-old Betty.

Check out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's photos here:

Before Free Guy, several other Hollywood films held their red carpet premieres including Disney's Cruella, F9, and The Suicide Squad. With COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed in the US, major Hollywood events are making a return.

As for Free Guy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer in lead roles is all set to release on August 11. The film directed by Shawn Levy revolves around the unique concept of Reynolds' character being a part of a video game. Ryan recently stated it finds its inspiration from films like Truman Show and Back to the Future.

