Ryan Reynolds blurts out hilarious details about his NSFW time with Blake Lively; WATCH

Ryan Reynolds recently filled in for buddy Will Ferrell on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The Deadpool star surprised the talk show host when he appeared from behind the stage after Jimmy introduced Will as the guest on the show for the evening. WhileFallon was taken aback initially, he tried his hand at making small talk with the 45-year-old Canadian native about his wife of nine years, Blake Lively. "How's Blake? How are the kids?" the host asked Ryan.

The question seemingly left Ryan flustered and led him to overshare! Ryan quickly blurted out: "You know, they're all good. Blake's—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal." Fallon’s immediate response was a chuckle, he then replied, "I wasn't going to ask that." But Ryan kept chiding the host by adding, "Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you're going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy."

You can view the clip here:



In other news, Ryan is currently busy promoting his film Red Notice. He recently spoke to ET Canada and reflected on how “priceless” his family is to him. He said: “I would do anything for my kids. Anyone who knows me knows that I will forsake sleep when I’m travelling somewhere. Usually, I try to get back the same day so I can put them to bed and that kind of stuff. So I would do just about anything for my kids."

