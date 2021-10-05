Ryan Reynolds calls Stanley Tucci a ‘SNACK’ after seeing latter’s recent IG video; WATCH

Ryan Reynolds just left a very cheeky comment under Stanley Tucci’s photo! When The Devil Wears Prada actor took to Instagram to share a late-night meal recipe with fans, along with a video of him making it, the Deadpool actor was quick to share his thoughts on it.

Tucci’s video featured him making pasta with marinara sauce in his kitchen as he smiled for the gram. Along with the video Tucci wrote: “11pm marinara and left over pasta. As promised.” Ryan quickly and cheekily commented: “Dear god, you are a SNACK.”

Going by previous exchanges the two actors have shared, they often share witty banter, and luckily some of it is on Instagram! Back in March, when the internet was in a frenzy about The Sun’s ten sexiest bald men alive. While Prince William was the winner of the “hot” bald men listicle, fans quickly jumped to the defence of The Devil Wears Prada actor, claiming he should have been included in the ten finalists. After tweets supporting Tucci's hotness started to take the internet, the 60-year-old actor decided to join the fun. He shared his own graphic of 9 contenders for the shiny-headed competition, taking this opportunity to poke fun at some of his friends along the way. In his caption, Tucci wrote, "Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices."

The photo by Tucci shared some faces from The Sun’s list, but the face that stood out the most was Ryan Reynolds’, the only celeb pictured with a full head of hair. Reynolds took notice of the jab and commented, "Wait..." Fans couldn’t help but wonder if Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, put Tucci up to the prank. Others questioned if Tucci knew something we didn't, with one user commenting, "@vancityreynolds oh wow, is this the best kept Hollywood secret?!"

Also Read: Prince William crowned World's Sexiest ‘Bald’ Man; Reports suggest he’s been called ‘Sexy’ 17.6 million times