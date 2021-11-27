Ryan Reynolds & Catherine O'Hara receive top honours at Canada's Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

Ryan Reynolds and Catherine O'Hara have been honoured at the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards in top categories. O'Hara received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Reynolds received this year’s National Arts Centre Award. The two stars also received tributes from their close colleagues.

O'Hara's Schitt's Creek costars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy paid tribute to the actress along with her SCTV costars Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, Martin Short and Robin Duke. Dan Levy called O'Hara "one of a kind" in his emotional tribute speech for her. “If I have managed to contribute anything to the entertainment and culture of Canada, it’s because I was born and raised in this beautiful country to an Irish-Catholic Canadian family, and I was given the great gift to getting to work with the best Canadian co-stars,” O’Hara said, as she received the award. Dan Levy also went to Instagram to share some snaps from the day as O'Hara received her iconic honour.

Steven Page honoured Ryan Reynolds with an original song. Reynolds reportedly couldn't keep his calm as he understood the lyrics in the song. "Canada loves you back," the song's hook said. In his speech, Reynolds said, "Wow, that was just stunning. That made me cry.” Hugh Jackman too paid tribute to Reynolds via Twitter.

The two have always been close friends, as they often pull pranks on each other! The tribute comprised Reynolds' face portrait created from 20,000 canned goods. "It’s been @RealHughJackman’s lifelong dream to have his portrait made from 20,000 cans of tuna. Thank you for crushing one dream to make another come true," Reynolds later penned.

