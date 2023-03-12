Ryan Reynolds celebrates 1 year of The Adam Project: It feels like the kind of film I grew up with

Ryan Reynolds is marking a year of his movie The Adam Project. The Marvel actor took to his Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures featuring different scenes from the film. For the unversed, Reynolds played the role of a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash lands in the future in 2022, and teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. Scroll below to find out what the actor had to say.

Ryan Reynolds posts Instagram tribute to mark one year of The Adam Project

Taking to his Instagram space yesterday, Reynolds wrote, “One year ago today, #TheAdamProject came out on @netflixfilm. Or as it’s more commonly known, “14 Going On 31”.



He continued to add why he loved this movie and mentioned that the film will always hold a spot spot in his heart. “I love this movie because it feels like the kind of film I grew up with. The kind of film that made me dream of doing this job. Working with this incredible cast was unspeakably fun. I’m already on my third film with the great, @slevydirect and I know I speak for both of us when I say this film holds a soft spot in our hearts forever,” the actor wrote.



Ryan Reynolds ended the caption with, “It’s also the inaugural voyage for the @groupeffortinitiative which has grown into a beast since then. (red heart emoji).”

Fans and celebs react to Ryan Reynolds Instagram post

As soon as Ryan shared the post on the social media platform, fans and celebs reacted to it and flooded it with likes and comments. Reynolds co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Time traveling with you all? A no-brainer. Great times.” On the other hand, Jennifer Garner’s comment read, “14 Going on 31 (laughing emoji). The best movie experience ever @vancityreynolds @slevydirect @markruffalo @walker.scobell (red hear emojis)”.

Another fan commented, “THAT WAS ALEEADY A YEAR AGO THAT WAS LIKE A MONTH AGO WHERE IS TIME GOING HERE.”

