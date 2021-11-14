Ryan Reynolds celebrates Red Notice's opening day success with a HILARIOUS nod to Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds is happy about Red Notice's opening day success after it was released on Netflix on November 12. The actor took to Instagram to share a post on his film with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot becoming Netflix's biggest opening day ever. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds shared his delight and joked saying "Can't wait for a Taylor's version."

Reynolds is known to be close a close friend to Taylor Swift and it's a well-known fact that Lively and his household is a major Swiftie home. Considering the immense success of Taylor Swift's recently released second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), Reynolds decided to give a special shoutout to his friend in the most hilarious way.

The actor while sharing a post on Red Notice's success, wrote, "WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s version)." Ryan's caption received a lot of love from fans who gave a thumbs up to his Swiftie joke.

Ryan and Blake are known to be close to Swift and hence previously, the couple's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty even received a shoutout in one of her songs. Not to mention, it was Taylor Swift's song "Betty" that actually revealed the name of his and Lively's youngest daughter for the first time. Ryan had previously reacted to Taylor namedropping his daughters in her song during an interaction with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and said, "We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do."

