Ryan Reynolds CONFIRMS Deadpool 3 is officially in the works with Marvel: It's the big leagues all of a sudden

In March 2019, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox for an impressive $71.3 billion. This meant that the X-Men, especially everyone's favourite R-Rated superhero Deadpool was coming back home to Marvel, under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. This announcement raised a few concerns as one wondered how Deadpool would fit into Disney's PG-13 guidelines but it looks like Ryan Reynolds and Disney are finally hatching out a plan to accommodate the best of both worlds. It would be criminal to keep Deadpool in the corner!

In some happy news that is sure to get Deadpool fanatics screaming with sheer joy is that Deadpool 3 is officially in the works, as confirmed by Ryan himself. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds, decked in his trademark Christmas sweater revealed that he is currently working on the film with the Marvel Studios team. "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," the 43-year-old actor shared with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Meanwhile, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who has been championing for a Deadpool 3 could not contain his excitement over the happy news and tweeted, "Time to break out the gin!!!"

20th Century Fox's former vice chairman Emma Watts, who has been heavily associated with both Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), will not be overseeing Deadpool 3, but will instead be associated with Ryan Reynolds' video game genre film, Free Guy.

