Ryan Reynolds Confirms Return As Deadpool: ‘There's Eventually Another Film...’

Ryan Reynolds last appeared as the iconic Deadpool in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside Hugh Jackman. Now, the actor has confirmed that he will be returning as the fan-favorite antihero in a future project.

Ryan Reynolds confirms his return to Deadpool’s role

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, Ryan Reynolds said, "So, there are a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think a few deep cuts are missing from some of the comics. There's some stuff that you know I love that is incredible. Jerry Davis was an incredible comic writer... There's eventually another Deadpool film."

While Reynolds confirmed that another Deadpool film is in the works, he did not reveal whether it would be Deadpool 4 or a different Marvel project featuring the character.

The announcement comes months after Reynolds said he wanted to take a different approach to Wade Wilson's next appearance. Earlier, the actor shared that he would like Deadpool to be part of a larger team rather than making him the central focus once again.

Additionally, reports suggest that the next film could feature several X-Men characters, although Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the speculation. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is also expected to return following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Released in 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine followed Wade Wilson as he recruited a depressed alternate-universe variant of Logan to stop a rogue Time Variance Authority (TVA) official from erasing his home timeline, Earth-10005. Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the film also starred Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has also been rumored to appear as Deadpool in Marvel Studios' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday . However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and the studio has yet to make an official announcement.

The upcoming superhero film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, who emerges as the Avengers' greatest threat yet. The Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, and the X-Men are also expected to play major roles. Following the recent release of its first trailer, Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

On the work front, Reynolds is also set to appear in Mayday and Eloise, while lending his voice to a character in Animal Friends.

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