Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 slapped with USD 300,000 fine for safety violations that killed stuntwoman in 2017

A stuntwoman died on the sets of Deadpool 2 in 2017. Canadian health and safety watchdog has fined the Ryan Reynolds starrer with a whopping fine.

Back in August 2017, a stuntwoman died on-sets of Deadpool 2 during a scene. Stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed after she was thrown off her motorcycle as she rode through a plate-glass window while filming a scene. She was performing the stunt scene for actress Zazie Beetz in Vancouver, Canada. Almost two and a half years since the incident, the Ryan Reynolds starrer has been fined with a fine of almost USD 300,000 by Canadian health and safety watchdog WorkSafeBC.

According to Deadline, TCF Vancouver Productions LTD has been slapped with a fine of USD 289,562 penalty for "failing to provide a safe workplace." An investigation by the WorkSafeBC revealed that five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation which has led to the fine.

The report reveals there has been a "failure to ensure the health and safety of all workers by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity and failing to provide adequate supervision." The report also revealed that there was a failure to ensure that Joi compiled with the regulation of wearing safety headgear. The absence of helmet could be attributed to the fact that Domino wasn't sporting one in the scene.

"Failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision with respect to this work activity, failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation" and "instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle," were the other violations spotted.

