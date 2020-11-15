  1. Home
Ryan Reynolds deems his daughters with Blake Lively as 'most capable people': They have courage under fire

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about being a girl dad. The actor gushed about his daughters and confessed never in a million years did he imagine he would be a father of three daughters.
Ryan Reynolds deems his daughters with Blake Lively as 'most capable people': They have courage under fire
Ryan Reynolds doesn't leave any opportunity to poke some fun at his daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. The Deadpool actor, who shares the children with Blake Lively, has left us in splits a number of times with his comments about his children. However, the actor recently gushed about being the "ultimate girl dad" and spoke about how his daughters and wife are the "most capable people" in the world. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Reynolds confessed he loves being a girl dad. 

The Free Guy star admitted that he "never in a million years" imagined he would have three daughters. He added that he comes from an all-boys family, having three older brothers. "I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it," he said. 

The actor continued that his daughters and the Gossip Girl alum are the "most capable" people he knows. He added that if life gets crazy or scary, he would lean on them because "they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire." 

Reynolds also explained that he and his wife don't split up during shoots. Instead, they go together. "I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls," he added. On the work front, Reynolds will be seen in The Croods: a New Age followed by Free Guy. The actor is yet to share an update on Deadpool 3. 

ALSO READ: Blake Lively can't believe she's still married to Ryan Reynolds; Reveals unusual cake the birthday boy wanted

Access Hollywood

