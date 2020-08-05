Ryan Reynolds denies playing Hawkman in Black Adam as Dwayne Johnson pokes fun at Green Lantern & Kevin Hart

Taking to Twitter, Ryan Reynolds hilariously shut down the rumours of being cast as Hawkman in Black Adam. However, Dwayne Johnson couldn't help but poke some fun at his Red Notice co-star's expense by bringing up Green Lantern and Kevin Hart.

Last year, Dwayne Johnson had shared a key detail about Black Adam revealing that the Justice Society of America will be involved in the storyline. Recently, it was confirmed that Noah Centineo has been cast as Atom Smasher while other rumoured members to be added include Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Stargirl and Doctor Fate. Recent speculation suggested that Ryan Reynolds could be starring as Hawkman alongside The Rock but the Deadpool actor was swift to dismiss the rumour in the most 'Ryan Reynolds' way possible.

"I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut," Reynolds quipped on Twitter while also mentioning the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Not being able to keep himself away from the narrative, Johnson hilariously poked fun at his Red Notice co-star's expense as he brought up Green Lantern and his frenemy Kevin Hart to the mix.

"You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test," Dwayne tweeted back.

Moreover, Ryan shared a hilarious secret Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern which had fans laughing out loud. "Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts," the 43-year-old actor tweeted.

Check out Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson's hilarious tweets below:

You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson to brighten up our day with their hilarious banter!

Meanwhile, Black Adam is slated for a December 22, 2021 release but it's very much possible that the release date will be pushed. The Rock had earlier shared that the team will hopefully kickstart production by this month or the next.

Credits :Twitter

