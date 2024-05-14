Ryan Reynolds Dodges Question On Fourth Son's Name; Jokes He and Wife Blake Lively 'Are Waiting' For Taylor Swift To Reveal

Ryan Reynolds asked about his fourth child’s name

The Deadpool star recently appeared on the Today show. During the interesting conversation between him and hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Reynolds was asked to reveal the name of his fourth child.

Guthrie said, “The only way this is going to make more news … is if you tell us the name of your fourth child.” Adding, “Which I know you won’t do but Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!”

Reynolds was asked if his youngest child’s name is mentioned in any of Swift’s newly released Tortured Poets Department songs. To which the Proposal actor subtly dodged revealing the name while answering the question. The actor said in a witty way, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is.” He added, “And I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Reynolds also said that the Red singer is a “prolific writer” and “lazy” isn't a word he would associate with the Grammy winner.

Taylor Swift uses Ryan Renold and Blake Lively’s children’s names in her songs

The iconic pair share four children, out of which three children are James (9), Inez (7) and Betty (4). The fourth child’s name still remains a mystery. The Reputation writer has famously used the Rythem Section actress’s and The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor’s first three children's names in her songs.

Swift used the names of three children in her song Betty from the 2020’s Folklore album. The songstress also used the voice of James in Gorgeous, a song from the Reputation album, released in 2017.

The pair have no problem with the singer using their children’s names. During his interview with SiriusXM in 2021, the actor expressed, “We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff.” He added the songs don't really have anything to do with the kids other than their names involved in it. He said that it was an honor.

