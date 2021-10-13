Ryan Reynolds does it again, celebrates Hugh Jackman's bday with funny customized socks

Ryan Reynolds is back at trolling Hugh Jackman, and it seems like the Free Guy actor doesn’t want to leave any chance at poking fun, even if that means pulling an epic prank on Jackman’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds posted a video flaunting his customized socks with Hugh Jackman’s faces on them.

“Look I don’t tell you how to celebrate @thehughjackman’s birthday. So, don’t tell me,” Reynolds penned along with the video. In the video, Reynolds can be seen jamming to Hugh Jackman’s song ‘A Million Dreams’ while flaunting his new socks which have Jackman’s face imprinted. This hilarious act has been a huge hit among fans, who enjoy Jackman and Reynolds banter as the two actors never get tired of pulling pranks on each other.

Take a look at some parts from the birthday video:

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the epic video that Reynolds posted as they couldn’t believe he would even customize his socks as a prank on Jackman’s 53rd birthday. While some appreciated the actor for his efforts, others are simply impressed by the unusual socks. This isn't the first time that the duo has pulled tricks on each other. Recently, Jackman congratulated on the launch of Betty Buzz and called her ‘a saint’ for marrying Ryan Reynolds, to which the latter revolted.

There have also been other instances when Reynolds and Jackman poked fun at each other. Fans also believe that if anybody other than Blake Lively can joke about Reynolds, it has to be one of his closest friends, Hugh Jackman.

