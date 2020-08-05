Ryan Reynolds drops a three word update on Deadpool 3 and it is going to disappoint fans

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a heartbreaking update on Deadpool. The actor also trolled DC fans with a hilarious cut of Green Lantern.

Every Deadpool and Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is asking the million-dollar question: When will Deadpool be introduced into MCU? Ever since the Disney and Fox deal came through, several rumours about Deadpool appearing in upcoming Marvel movies have been doing the rounds. Ryan Reynolds fuelled our hopes of Deadpool appearing in MCU soon when he posed at the Marvel Studios office and broke the internet. However, he has a new update from the franchise and it is not going to leave fans happy.

In an interview with Fast Company, Reynolds gave a three-word update for Deadpool fans when asked what's happening with the character. The Canadian actor said, "Three words: I don't know." The actor cited the ongoing pandemic and said everything has been brought to a halt, including Deadpool. "Obviously, everything is on pause right now," he said.

While Deadpool has come to a sort of standstill, Reynolds continues to channel his inner Deadpool on social media. The actor recently took a dig at Green Lantern, by sharing an edited video of the DC movie. The new cut featured some hilarious moments and a Tom Cruise cameo. "Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts," Reynolds captioned the video on Twitter.

Check out the video below:

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor also addressed the rumours about being approached for Justice League Snyder Cut. He said, "I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut".

