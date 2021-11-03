Ryan Reynolds expresses gratitude to Blake Lively in speech at WSJ Innovator Awards: She is a genius

Looks like Ryan Reynolds is grateful to Blake Lively for her support . On Monday night in New York City, the Free Guy actor was honoured as an entertainment and entrepreneurial innovator at the WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards. Reynolds honoured his wife Lively, with whom he has kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, during his award speech.

"I want to thank my wife, Blake," he said. "She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed." However, he then joked that the latter comment sounded like something that police should be involved in. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West and Skims for brand, Lil Nas X for music, Lewis Hamilton for sports, and Sesame Street for public service were among the other awardees during the event.

Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, Reynolds told WSJ. Magazine for its November 2021 edition that he sometimes overworks himself professionally in order to keep his mental health from becoming a problem. "I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew. I think maybe it's just that Canadian sensibility: 'Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this,' " he said. "I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes."

Reynolds continued as per PEOPLE, "That's sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at a perfect right angle for so many years." Meanwhile, Reynolds stated earlier this month that he would be taking "a short sabbatical" from filmmaking when he posted a behind-the-scenes photo from his forthcoming Apple TV+ Christmas film Spirited.

