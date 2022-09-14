Ryan Reynolds films his 'life saving' colonoscopy to raise awareness about the Cancer screening procedure
Ryan Reynolds dropped a video of himself undergoing Colonoscopy after losing a bet.
Ryan Reynolds surprised everyone with his recent Instagram post after the actor posted a video of his colposcopy online. The actor recently underwent his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon. To raise awareness regarding the Cancer screening procedure, Ryan filmed the entire process of his experience of taking the test.
What started off as a bet between Ryan and Rob McElhenney, the co-chairman of his Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, turned out to be a "life saving" moment for the actor as after losing the bet with Rob, the actor was asked to film and share a video of his colonoscopy online. In the video posted by Reynolds, he can be seen Ryan speaking to the camera before undergoing the procedure as he says, "I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a**."
The actor further in the video also noted that "The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part." In the diagnosis that is reported in the video, the doctor reveals how they found a subtle polyp on his colon, which was removed in the time since he underwent the screening process.
Through his post, Ryan further maintained that "We want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized." The post shared by Reynolds received a lot of supportive comments from his friends and fans. The actor's Red Notice co-star Gal Gadot commented on the same as she said, "Amazing Ryan" in the comments.
