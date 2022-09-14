Ryan Reynolds films his 'life saving' colonoscopy to raise awareness about the Cancer screening procedure

Ryan Reynolds surprised everyone with his recent Instagram post after the actor posted a video of his colposcopy online. The actor recently underwent his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon. To raise awareness regarding the Cancer screening procedure, Ryan filmed the entire process of his experience of taking the test.

What started off as a bet between Ryan and Rob McElhenney, the co-chairman of his Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, turned out to be a "life saving" moment for the actor as after losing the bet with Rob, the actor was asked to film and share a video of his colonoscopy online. In the video posted by Reynolds, he can be seen Ryan speaking to the camera before undergoing the procedure as he says, "I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a**."