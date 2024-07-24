Ryan Reynolds Finally Addresses Taylor Swift's Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Rumors: 'If I Ever Stop...'

The Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine is days away, and people have been speculating about Taylor Swift's cameo in it. However, during his recent interview, the lead actor, Ryan Reynolds, touched on the point of the rumored cameo of the Cruel Summer artist while also calling her a perfect actor to replace him as Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds about Taylor Swift’s rumored cameo

The upcoming Marvel movie welcomes two of the most appreciated mutant characters from the Fox Studio franchise. But does it welcome the globally recognized musician Taylor Swift as well? Here’s what the Free Guy star has to say.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds was seen promoting his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, for the interest of people, the host asked him if the audience would see the Look What You Made Me Do singer in the movie. Replying to this, Ryan stated that the movie does not have cameos as much as it holds surprises.

During the interview, the actor added, "I wish, Taylor—if I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool. Funny, funny, funny."

Talking about the movie, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor reiterated that he has no idea how it was possible to keep a secret about the surprise appearances of many actors who show up in the movie.

He further added that the movie has “beginnings, middles, and ends” and that one won't just see a particular character in the movie for a minute and then not watch him or her in action again.

It has been months that Marvel fanatics and Taylor Swift’s followers have been speculating about the musician's cameo in the film.

Taylor Swift’s cameo rumors

It all started back when Ryan Reynolds, along with the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, was seen sharing moments in last year’s fall.

However, Entertainment Weekly confirmed in June that the Love Story singer wouldn't be appearing in the film.

It has been rumored that Swift would appear in the only Marvel film releasing this year as Lady Deadpool. Some of her followers also speculated that she might be seen playing the character of Dazzler in the film, as she had mentioned the word Dazzler in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Catch Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, in the MCU film that is set to release on July 26, 2024.

