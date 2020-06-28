Ryan Reynolds gatecrashes X Men digital reunion in Deadpool way; Sophie Turner mistakes it for GoT reunion

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and James McAvoy also joined the Zoom party and made short appearances as part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit

The original X-Men cast came together virtually on Saturday, only to find that Ryan Reynolds and some other actors from the franchise had crashed the reunion. As part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart came together on a video call. “Honestly it's kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Jackman said, just before Reynolds popped up on the screen.

“Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together,” Jackman told the Deadpool actor. For the unversed, the Canadian star appeared in the franchise in 2009, starring in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman gently tried to push Reynolds out of the reunion — “See ya, Ryan” — when the Deadpool actor revealed that he’d actually invited a few others from different X-Men films.

Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, both from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, appeared and quickly left, along with most of the other reunion members. “Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game of Thrones reunion,” Turner joked before she exited. “I actually have a James Bond reunion Zoom now,” Janssen said, to which Berry said, “Oh God me too." “Split reunion,” McAvoy said, while Stewart explained, “Star Trek.”

Reynolds turned to a disgruntled Jackman and addressed him by his character’s name, “Just you and me Logan, you know what that makes this a reunion for?” Liev Schreiber suddenly popped up to answer, “X-Men Origins reunite!”

Though the coordinated reunion was lighthearted, Jackman concluded his appearance with a heartfelt message to those who are fighting on the frontlines of both the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Sometime in the not too distant future the hard work of every global citizen will bring about a healthier, safer, more equitable world. To all the first responders, essential workers and those fighting for racial justice: I stand in awe of your efforts this year and I stand with you," he said.

