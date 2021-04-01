Ryan Reynolds gets COVID vaccination; Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman show support as star jokes ‘Finally got 5G’

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he finally got the COVID vaccine with a funny post on Instagram. Scroll down to see what the actor said.

Ryan Reynolds joined the bandwagon of getting the COVIDvaccine! Just moments ago, the Deadpool star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself getting the injection. “Finally got 5G,” he said in the caption. In the picture, the Green Lantern star can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki trousers along with a blue jacket and a red cap.

As soon as the photo was posted, his wife Blake Lively, and best friend Hugh Jackman showed support by liking the picture. It is unclear if Ryan’s wife and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively also got her vaccination.

Ryan isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to have had his COVID vaccination. In the past few months, several big-name stars including Steve Martin, Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Samuel L Jackson, Dolly Parton and more have taken their vaccination. Even US President and VP--Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their first dose of vaccination last week.

On the professional front, last week, Reynolds shared that fans will now have to wait longer to see the actor in his amazingly funny avatar in Free Guy as the film's release date has been pushed again. The film has seen its fair share of delays and hence Reynolds decided to make the announcement of the new date quirkier by poking fun about the same in a funny video. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video giving us the "awesome news." Free Guy will now be hitting the theatres on August 13, 2021. Ryan took to Instagram and wrote, "We figured it out!" along with the hilarious video where he delivers us the important message. Reynolds in the video mentions that this time the release date is final as he says, "I know we've had a couple of hiccups, but this time it's a hundred percent locked in. I've never been so sure of anything in my life as long as I live."

