Ryan Reynolds gives an update on Deadpool 3 delay and it is bound to leave you in splits

If you are wondering what is taking Deadpool 3 so long, Ryan Reynolds has now revealed the reason behind the movie's delay.

Ever since Disney acquired Fox and brought Deadpool under the Marvel Studios umbrella, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Deadpool 3 announcement. It has been over two years since the last Deadpool movie released. Ryan Reynolds has been hinting at the possibilities of Deadpool 3 from time to time. He also caused a social media meltdown after he posted a picture taken at the Marvel Studios office. Now, the actor has joked the real reason behind Deadpool 3's delay.

On July 28, Reynolds took to his social media platforms to share a spoof video of Unsolved Mysteries TV series. The video features montages of the first Deadpool movie and marked five years since the footage from the movie leaked online. Reynolds went ahead and joked that he has been occupied in finding the leaker which has led to the delay of Deadpool 3. The actor posted the video with the caption, "It's why the next Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy Leakaversary."

Check out the video below:

While fans are hoping Deadpool 3 sees the light, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently told Collider that he would be fine if the franchise doesn't go beyond the second movie. "You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird," he said.

