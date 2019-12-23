Ryan Reynolds has an EXO tattoo on his lower back while Adria Arjona has a BTS ink? Here's what is going on

Ryan Reynolds poked some fun at BTS and EXO during one of his interviews recently. The actor joked that he had an EXO inspired tattoo on his lower back.

Ryan Reynolds is back at trolling fans and this time, he is trolling K-Pop fans. It comes as no surprise that South Korea aka K-Pop bands have one of the largest fan following around the world. Take the BTS ARMY for an example. Over the past few months, more and more Hollywood stars have been seen fanboying/fangirling over these K-Pop stars. Ryan Reynolds is one of them. Just a few weeks ago, the Deadpool actor was seen promoting his movie in Seoul where he crossed paths with EXO and declared himself as a member of the band.

Now, a new interview sees the Free Guy actor joking that he has an EXO themed tattoo. Reynolds made the confession when he appeared on a Korean show called Running Man. Reynolds made his way to the show with Adria Arjona. During the conversation, the stars of the show asked Adria if she knew about Korean music. Reynolds chose to respond to the question for her and joked about her "BTS tattoo." He pointed at Adria's shoulder and joked, “Show them your BTS tattoo!”

Reynolds did not stop there. He continued with a straight face, "I have an EXO tattoo on my lower back.” The actor got up from his seat to immediately pull up his shirt and gave one of the Korean show's cast members a peak. Yoo Jae Suk, who was seated beside Reynolds, did not see that coming and laughed before commenting, "A worldwide star just showed me his skin.”

What did you think of Reynolds poking some fun at BTS and EXO? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

