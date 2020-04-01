Ryan Reynolds has the most 'Ryan Reynolds' response when asked if he has watched Blake Lively's Gossip Girl

In a Twitter conversation with a fan, Ryan Reynolds gave a very witty answer when asked if he has watched wife Blake Lively's iconic teenage drama series, Gossip Girl. Read below to know what Ryan had to reply to the question.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most relatable power couples in Hollywood! The pair, who met on the sets of Green Lantern, got married in 2012 and are now blessed with three beautiful daughters, with the youngest being welcomed in 2019. It's their social media banter, whether it be funny Twitter conversations or Instagram digs at each other, that truly make them one of our favourite celebrity couples ever! They will use any and every opportunity to troll the other and we love them for it!

Recently, during a Twitter conversation with a fan, Ryan was asked the million-dollar question regarding his wife's career - has he watched Gossip Girl? For the unversed, Blake got her big break and became a household name when she starred as Serena Van Der Woodsen in the now iconic teenage drama series, Gossip Girl. Along with Blake, Gossip Girl also starred Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass and Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald. To the question, Reynolds gave the most Ryan Reynolds answer ever!

Check out below to know if Ryan Reynolds has watched Blake Lively's TV show, Gossip Girl:

I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2020

Ryan tweeted, "I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes."

In Chandler Bing's wise words, could Ryan Reynolds be any funnier?! We wonder what Blake Lively would have to say about her husband's priceless comment!

Meanwhile, speaking of Gossip Girl, a reboot version is in the works and will star Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay. The 10-episode series will be bringing back Kristen Bell as the voiceover for Gossip Girl.



