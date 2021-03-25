Ryan Reynolds has some 'Awesome News' as he announces Free Guy's new release date with a hilarious video

Ryan Reynolds finally makes an announcement about Free Guy's new release date and delivers the 'awesome news' in a funny video.

Ryan Reynolds fans will now have to wait longer to see the actor in his amazingly funny avatar in Free Guy as the film's release date has been pushed again. The film has seen its fair share of delays and hence Reynolds decided to make the announcement of the new date quirkier by poking fun about the same in a funny video. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video giving us the "awesome news." Free Guy will now be hitting the theatres on August 13, 2021.

Ryan took to Instagram and wrote, "We figured it out!" along with the hilarious video where he delivers us the important message. Reynolds in the video mentions that this time the release date is final as he says, "I know we've had a couple of hiccups, but this time it's a hundred percent locked in. I've never been so sure of anything in my life as long as I live."

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post here:

The Deadpool star also mentions how the makers "feel good" about this date and that there won't be any further changes although he does leave the video on the hint of an "unless" so as to joke about the number of times the film has been pushed back previously.

The trailer of Free Guy had arrived a few months earlier and introduced us to Reynolds' character, Guy, who goes from being a bank teller to a hero after he discovers he is a background player in an open-world video game. The film also stars Killing Eve's, Jodie Comer. After multiple delays, the film is now slated for an August 13, 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Snyder Cut release, Ryan Reynolds watches Green Lantern for the first time with hilarious live tweets

Share your comment ×