Ryan Reynolds Hid A Secret Message In The Latest Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Marvel Studios is known for hiding easter eggs throughout their trailers, films, and shows to keep the fans engaged in the narrative even after they are done watching it. Fans are also always glad to find these little hidden treasures and find out their meaning. But this time around, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took things a step further.

The recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailers have all been filled with little easter eggs from other Marvel movies and characters which delighted the fans. But the most recent trailer for the upcoming movie was modified by Reynolds to lead to a recorded message which the fans found hilarious.

Ryan Reynolds included a secret QR code in the new Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

The latest trailer for the movie everyone is waiting for included many little easter eggs in it, along with multiple F-bombs. Fans found Hulk's bed from Thor: Ragnarok in the background, Ant-Man's giant helmet, Doctor Strange's portal, and much more in the trailer. However, nobody was prepared for Ryan Reynold's own version of the trailer which included a little QR code in one of the scenes.

If you watch the trailer that Ryan Reynolds uploaded on his X (Formerly Twitter) account, at about 0:03 seconds, you will find a tiny QR code between Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine’s legs as he takes a step toward the center of the frame. Even though the QR code was small enough to miss if you blink, hawk-eyed fans found it and also what it led to.

The QR code leads to a recorded message from the actor himself

In true Ryan Reynolds fashion, the QR code leads the fans to a YouTube video which is actually a disclaimer recorded in the studio by the actor. Not only did the actor urge people to come and watch Deadpool & Wolverine, but he also took a swing at Marvel.

Ryan Reynolds starts the disclaimer by saying that everyone is excited about July 26th, which is the release date of the film, and he is sure that the fans are excited as well. However, he also wanted to set the table correctly. “This film is as paper-thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few d**k jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie,” the actor says in one breath.

After taking a swing at Marvel’s tendency to include mid-credit and post-credit scenes in all movies, the actor again moves on to urge the audience to come and watch the movie. He asks the audience to let them lower their IQ and raise their heartbeats and take them to a “vapid Dreamland” where people walk around in tights “and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help.” He ends his message with “This is cinema.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine film, which is probably this year’s most awaited Marvel project, is coming to the cinemas on July 26th, Friday.

