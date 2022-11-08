Ryan Reynolds hopes to be a girl dad again with his fourth baby with Blake Lively; Here's why

While the couple is already parents to three daughters, James, Inez and Betty , Reynolds revealed how he would be more than happy to welcome another daughter as they await the birth of their fourth child. Ryan is one proud girl dad and he doesn't mind taking on the same role yet again. Speaking about the same, he said, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that." Reynolds is already a father to three daughters aged 3, 6, and James 8 with Lively.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to become parents again as the couple are currently expecting their fourth baby together. Blake confirmed her pregnancy in September this year as she stepped out for an event flaunting her baby bump. In an interview on the Today show, Ryan opened up about gearing up for his fourth baby's arrival.

Ryan and Blake's fourth baby

The actor further also spoke about how they have no plans to find out the gender of their baby before birth as he said, he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."Speaking about why he hopes it will be a baby girl again, the actor added both as a father to three girls and as youngest of three brothers himself, "I love my well-being and my home," he joked, teasing his siblings "were just arsonists and firemen."

Blake Lively's stand against paparazzi

After their fourth baby announcement, Blake Lively had taken to Instagram to call out paparazzi who were stationed outside their home to click photos of the actress as an expectant mom. In response to the same, Lively shared a post where she added throwback photos from her pregnancy showcasing her baby bump and wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this year after tying the knot on September 9, 2012.