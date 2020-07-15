Ryan Reynolds hoping for a Deadpool cameo in Tom Holland starrer Spider Man 3 but Marvel is not on board?

Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about their plans for Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe. But recent rumours suggest Ryan Reynolds has suggested the Merc with a Mouth features in Spider-Man 3.

All eyes are on Marvel Studios to see how they would incorporate Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, among other X-Men characters, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting Deadpool 3 is in the making. However, Kevin Feige has his lips sealed. While we wait for Marvel and Reynolds to confirm Deadpool 3, a new report claims the Canadian star has been pushing Marvel Studios to feature a Deadpool cameo in Tom Holland's upcoming superhero movie Spider-Man 3.

Take this update with a pinch of salt. According to sources of We Got This Covered, Reynolds has presented the idea of the cameo to Marvel for he feels that Deadpool and Spider-Man's combination will work like fireworks. "He’s apparently hoping to have a cameo so that the two heroes can meet," the international report claimed. But Marvel is apparently not on board with the idea. The superhero movie production house is "reluctant" to bring the idea to life. The studio has allegedly informed Reynolds that there is no room for Deadpool in the Spider-Man movie owing to the jam-packed sets. They also added that they have big plans for the Merc with a Mouth and they don't want to force the mutant into the Spider-Man film.

While we wait for the actor and studio to address this rumour, a few weeks ago, another rumour made its way to social media. A Marvel insider who goes by the name Roger Wardell claimed Micheal Bay could be in talks to direct the movie. The source, who has previously leaked several titbits about MCU, tweeted, “Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie.” Reynolds worked with Bay on Six Underground. The movie also saw Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick onboard of the action-packed movie.

