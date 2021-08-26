From Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to Ben Affleck & Matt Damon: 5 celebrity bromances that we ADORE

Some celebrities are more than just co-actors, and some have years of history to fall back on. There are so many pairs in Hollywood who might maintain the professional side on camera but share one of the best bonds offscreen. That being said, there are some famous men in H-town who never shy away from acknowledging their friends, lifting them up, and being their true selves with them even when the cameras are on! And we call them, bromancers!

We thought it’d be best to just list these important friendships from the industry, and while some of them didn’t go Insta-official, we can assure you that they are as tight-knit as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson (team ‘Johnlock’ all the way!) Take a look at our picks:

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

These two love giving each other a really hard time on social media platforms, and have often been on each other’s necks, but in reality, they are as tight-knit as real-life siblings! In one of Reynolds’ interviews, the Deadpool actor even mentioned that he wanted to possess Jackman’s sense of wellbeing. “He really is just the nicest guy you’d ever meet. And it drives me nuts sometimes,” Reynolds quipped while attending the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, via ComicBook.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

If Jennifer Lopez wasn’t in the scene, these two might have been the endgame! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for over 40 years, and while we are extremely happy that Bennifer has reunited, the Affleck-Damon enthusiasts might have to see less of these two at times. In one of Affleck’s interviews, the Gone Girl actor gushed about his friend, stating their love for acting, in general, was the reason they developed a friendship with each other.

"... Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it...All of a sudden, I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it,” Ben told Parade, via Insider.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth

Although every Marvel and DC actor can be mentioned in this list, the special focus must be put on the two ‘Chris’ of MCU. Hemsworth and Evans only have good words to say about each other in interviews, and among friends. On Chris Evans’ 40th birthday, the Thor actor took to Instagram to poke fun at Evans with a picture of Chris Pratt. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” he penned, while the picture showed an ever-smiling Pratt with Hemsworth.

Check out Chris Hemsworth’s post here:

Indeed, only Captain America could lift Thor’s mighty hammer, because he is ‘worthy’ of their friendship, or something less dramatic, maybe!

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc

You didn’t think we’d list five bromances from Hollywood and leave them out, did you? The OG of being best brothers, and also best of friends, the two Matthews should have a special mention in this category! From being best friends in a show that was literally called Friends, to having a special bond in real life as well, the two have come a long way! During an interview with People, LeBlanc had confirmed that even if he doesn’t meet Perry for five years, they’d still ‘have that shorthand with each other.’

Yes, we can always hope to find the boys from apartment 19 casually sitting in their recliners, and watching Beavis And Butt-Head.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio

What they have is more than just bromance, and Brad Pitt seemed to have confirmed it! During the UK premiere of 2019’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Pitt was asked if he and the Titanic actor are friends, to which he replied with “Yeah whatever you want to call it.” Later, he snarkily added, “And yes, we are lovers.”

Okay, calm down now! There’s more to Pitt’s love for Di Caprio. When the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor won the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Pitt totally credited DiCaprio for his win and was grateful to him for being a good co-star. But this is just Pitt’s side of the story. DiCaprio, too, has been a major fanboy of Pitt when it comes to his acting skills and the experience that he possesses in the movie industry. As per Time, the actor revealed that Pitt provided plenty of relief on set and made it ‘incredibly easy,’ for them to work together. If this isn’t bromance, then what is?

Do you have any other duo in mind who are the ultimate when it comes to bromancing? Share your favourite celebrity bromances in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Free Guy: Chris Hemsworth pokes fun at 'BFF' Ryan Reynolds for not inviting him to guest star in the movie