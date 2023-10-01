Ryan Reynolds is at it again as he reposts THIS hilarious drawing of Blake Lively; See her response

Ryan Reynolds, the king of wit and humor didn’t fail to leave his fans in splits once again as he shared a hilarious drawing of his wife, Blake Lively. The drawing, originally crafted by the talented Instagram fan, has taken the Reynolds and Lively fans by storm with its hilariously quirky rendition of the stunning actress.

Here's how Blake Lively responded to Ryan Reynolds' repost!

Reynolds with his signature playful banter recently shared a hilarious fan art that drew inspiration from one of Blake's recent Betty Buzz ad campaigns. In the original photo, Lively was seen posing by the poolside in a vibrant red bikini, with her signature long blonde hair styled in playful pigtails. The drawing not only unmistakably captures the essence of the photograph but also adds a playful exaggeration, giving a unique twist to the already iconic image. Check out the fan art below:

The highlight of this artistic endeavor initially began with Ryan Reynolds' reaction. The Deadpool star couldn't resist sharing the drawing with his crew of followers.What added another layer of humor to the entire situation was the reaction of the Gossip Girl star. Lively, ever the good sport, didn't miss a beat either. She reposted her husband's share of the drawing on her own Instagram Story, accompanied by a simple yet heartfelt "Thank you," that speaks volumes on their playful banter!

The evergreen playful chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Back in 2019, when the Deadpool star made a guest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he didn't hesitate to share his POV regarding him trolling his wife. With his trademark humor, Reynolds revealed that their lighthearted and humorous interactions on Instagram were more than just witty remarks; they were a reflection of the deep bond they share. "I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally," he stated.

What makes their chemistry even more humorous is the fact that Blake actively supports Ryan in their playful banter, adding to the charm of their relationship. It's not just Reynolds who engages in online trolling; even the actress has displayed her comedic side by teasing Reynolds on her own social media accounts. She shares videos and photos of Reynolds in funny situations, and these posts have garnered a lot of attention, consistently bringing laughter to their audience.

