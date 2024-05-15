Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Very Excited’ To Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In Madrid; Calls It ‘Best Concert On Planet Earth’

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he would attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Madrid later in the month. The actor has been friends with the Midnights singer for a long time and shared that he would don the friendship bracelets given to him by Swift.

Reynolds is currently looking at the release of his movie IF, written and directed by John Krasinski. In the middle of the promotions, the Deadpool star exclaimed that his wife and kids had been to the concert around five or six times, and now he can’t wait to attend them.

The cast of IF is a fan of Taylor Swift too

While promoting their upcoming film, the cast members of IF, including John Krasinski and Cailey Fleming, revealed that they, too, love the Eras Tour and plan to be part of the crowd again.

During the conversation, Fleming pointed towards her beaded bands from the Swift concert and added, “This one’s from her concert, but it says Bea on it. Our opener’s name was Bea.” The actress, expressing her excitement, revealed, “I think I blacked out. I’m getting to see her again in October, and I’m so excited.” Responding to her statements, Reynolds said, "Best concert on planet Earth."

Krasinski, too, blurted out during the interview that his kids love the Anti-Hero artist and plan on visiting her concert. “My daughters were like, 'Your movie’s good, but when are we going to Taylor?'” revealed The Office star, claiming he would visit the tour in August.

Soon after, The Proposal actor disclosed his plans, too. Ryan shared that he would be at the Lover singer’s concert in Madrid. He said, “I’m about to go to the Madrid show. Very excited; my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now.”

Furthermore, Reynolds went on to say that his family loves Taylor, and Blake Lively has been best friends with the pop icon. Taylor Swift will perform at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on May 29 and 30.

Did Ryan Reynolds hint at the name of his fourth child?

During the promotion of his new movie IF, the Canadian actor was asked the name of his fourth child, which has been a mystery for a long time. On the Today Show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Guthrie joked at the question, saying Taylor Swift keeps dropping the name in her songs.

Meanwhile, Reynolds said, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

IF releases in theaters on May 17.

