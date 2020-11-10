Ryan Reynolds, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel and more pay tribute to late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek

Stars recently mourned the loss of game show host Alex Trebek who passed away yesterday after battling cancer.

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about the time he spent with Alex Trebek, before his sad passing yesterday. The 44-year-old Deadpool actor took to social media shortly after it was announced that the Jeopardy! host had died. “Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle,” Ryan wrote. “He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian.” He added, “We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Alex Trebek appears in the latest trailer for Free Guy, reading a clue about Ryan‘s character on Jeopardy! “This character in the video game Free City has been turning by being the good guy,” he’s seen saying.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

In case you missed it since news of Alex’s passing came out, stars like John Legend and Josh Gad, fellow TV hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, contestants and championship winners like Ken Jennings, have all paid their respects with heartfelt, considerate messages about the longtime host. See what they said below:

John Legend: “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.”

Jimmy Kimmel: “Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek.”

Ken Jennings: “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”

ALSO READ: Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek dies at 80 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer; Gameshow confirms tragic news

