Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Letting Taylor Swift Choose Baby Name!

Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth baby's name is still a secret! During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, May 13, Reynolds teased the hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, when they asked about the new addition's name.

Guthrie mentioned, “Taylor Swift keeps slipping it into her lyrics!" She was probably talking about Swift's song Betty from her 2020 album Folklore, in which she included the names of his older three kids.

After Guthrie inquired if the new baby's name appears on Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, The Proposal actor Ryan Reynolds, 47, quipped, "We always wait for Taylor to let us know the child's name, and I'll say this much: We're still waiting."

Taylor Swift's Betty features Reynolds-Lively kids' names

The father of four jokingly commented on Swift, 34, saying, "She's such a prolific writer — I mean, what chance do we have? And laz' is definitely not a word I'd use for Taylor."

Taylor Swift's Betty includes the names of Reynolds and Lively's three children: Betty (4½), Ines (7½), and James (9). They announced their fourth child's expectancy in September 2022 and welcomed the new addition by February 2023. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Not To Play Lady Deadpool Against Ryan Reynolds; Taylor Swift's Rumored Casting Attracts Criticism

Advertisement

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds mentioned they kept their daughters' names in Betty a surprise until the song was completed. In an interview with SiriusXM Town Hall in August 2021, he said, "We surprised them with it."

"They had no clue," The Adam Projecy actor quipped. "We keep them in the dark; it seems they behave better when they're not exposed to outside information."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively keep their baby’s details secret

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively , 36, haven't disclosed details about their youngest child. Reynolds mentioned in a November 2022 Today show interview that they never find out the sex of their children until birth. The following June, Reynolds referenced their fourth child on social media while announcing his new series, Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

In his Instagram post, the much-appreciated actor and dad of four shared a video showing him getting ready to read a book to two animatronic sheep and a clip of him relaxing on a rooftop.

ALSO READ: How Did John Krasinski Get Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney And Others Onboard For IF? Find Out

In the caption, the Definitely, Maybe star Ryan Reynolds mentioned that the concept of a show aimed at helping people fall asleep came to him on the same day as his fourth child was born.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Love At First Sight': Ryan Reynolds Recalls Casting Dogpool In Deadpool and Wolverine