Ryan Reynolds jokes about living with ‘troll’ Blake Lively; Says ‘Even my daughters make fun of me’

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about family life at home! While chatting with People magazine, the actor detailed his relationship with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

While chatting about social media and trolling, the actor was asked if he’s ever faced trolls online. To which Ryan jokingly said: “Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife [Blake Lively] trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home.” “Even my daughters now troll me, so like I’m safe from nothing,” he added.

In other news, just last week, Blake and Ryan celebrated the 10 year anniversary of their first date! To mark the special day, the couple headed to the same restaurant they met 10 years ago in Boston. While sharing some cute moments of their recreated 'first date' after a decade, Blake even joked about wearing comfortable shoes this time. In a photo shared on her IG, Blake wrote: "10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in MUCH more comfortable shoes."

Ryan also posted some snaps from the night on IG and in his signature style, kept the humour alive. The actor shared a picture of the two and then added another one, hilariously pointing at how he had accidentally cut out his wife's "earrings" from the first photo. He wrote, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

