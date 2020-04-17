Ryan Reynolds jokes Blake Lively's mother is HUNTING for him as he promotes COVID 19 charity

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are taking a dig at each other to support a good cause. This time, the Deadpool actor has involved his mother-in-law into the act.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are poking fun at each other for some good deeds. The Deadpool actor shared a series of videos on social media urging fans to support a COVID 19 charity. Reynolds sported a "boring shirt" to raise awareness for Conquer COVID-19 Canada. The organisation is working towards providing resources and support to medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Reynolds gave the video his own spin by not only enlisting Lively but also including his mother-in-law, Elaine Lively.

"Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you?" the Canadian star began his video. "We're asking every Canadian to purchase this t-shirt, and as you can see, is boring as f—k," he added. "This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible. For instance, I'm quarantining with my mother-in-law and she's been looking for me for days," Reynolds joked.

"100% of the proceeds of this horrific shirt are gonna go to buying PPE for frontline personnel in our most vulnerable communities. Now, I know that's not an exciting prospect or point, but the faster we get those guys protected, the faster they get us back to boring," Reynolds continued, urging people to come forward and help the charity.

To take the video a notch higher, Reynolds included a cameo of Lively's mother. "Ryan, are you in here, darling?" she called Ryan out while the actor froze in his place. "I could have sworn I heard his voice," she added to bring the video to a hilarious end.

Lively also promoted the cause by saying, "I literally fell asleep looking at this shirt. But it's for a good cause".

Check out the video below:

Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you? Visit: https://t.co/tKovcCGHhK and help those who REALLY need you. @yasmeensyedaa pic.twitter.com/2fHmzncV19 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 16, 2020

Reynolds' new video came a day after Lively and Reynolds indulged in some online flirting. Culinary expert Martha Stewart teased a cocktail tutorial featuring Reynolds' liquor brand, Aviation Gin. Stewart gave Reynolds and Lively a shoutout in the tease. Reynolds shared the clip with the caption, "When my wife sees this... I'm getting pregnant." Lively too shared the clip and wrote, "@vancityreynolds you've finally done it" before she teased, "Wear something sexy tonight."

