Ryan Reynolds jokingly admits about getting too old for doing stunts: 'Things start to hurt' at my age

Ryan Reynolds quips that he is growing too old for the stunts in Deadpool 3. The actor is coming off a hectic year in which he appeared in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the box office surprise smash Free Guy, and the star-studded Red Notice, which swiftly rose to the top of Netflix's rankings as the streaming service's most-watched movie of all-time.

Reynolds gave an update on the development of Deadpool 3 during an interview with Variety to promote The Adam Project, simply remarking, "It's coming along." However, he also spoke about the difficulties of executing his own stunts on the action series as an older actor, joking that he's growing too old for the physicality of the film. He said as per Screenrant, "You’re not allowed to eat Advil like cereal. Things start to hurt. After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. It had been upgraded to hell. I really like physicality in movies."

He further added, "I think it’s important to do as much of it yourself as you can, but I’ll step aside when there’s something that’s just too gnarly and there’s a trained professional ready to go."

At 45 years old and with a history of injuries, it's reasonable that Reynolds would prefer to leave the tough tricks to the more experienced pros, no matter how much he wants to do them himself. Because Reynolds has said that he would not be appearing in Doctor Strange 2, fans will most likely have to wait until 2023 to see him suit up again for Deadpool 3.

