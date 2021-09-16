Ryan Reynolds jokingly confirms Free Guy has been influenced by Bollywood ahead of the film’s release in India

After creating an overwhelming buzz globally, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is all set to hit the Indian theatres from September 17, and the lead actor himself has some pearls of wisdom to share with his fans ahead of its highly-anticipated release. This might come as a surprise but he made it quite clear that the movie has been influenced by Bollywood.

In his message that he recorded for his fans in India, Reynolds introduces the plot of the movie to his Indian fans, stating that a guy named ‘Guy’ falls in love with “a girl who is out of his league.” The video then moves on to introduce “a crazy villain” and unravels action-packed sequences where Reynolds and Jodie Comer take part in “intense action” and dance their hearts out in the end! Reynolds then goes on to jokingly confirm the movie’s Bollywood influence stating that Hollywood has indeed tried to mimic Bollywood through the movie!

“If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is ‘yes',” Reynolds quips, adding that the cast and crew have “no shame” in admitting that the movie has retained Bollywood’s charm. With Reynolds’ secret out, Indian fans can finally check the movie out in the theatres and search up for the parts which have been majorly influenced by their own film industry.

Watch Reynolds’ message here:

A Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Watiti. Are you excited to watch Ryan Reynolds’ starrer Free Guy? Share your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.

