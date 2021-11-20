Ryan Reynolds jokingly REVEALS why he wants to play James Bond as a 'Canadian sipping gin and tonic'

After Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds has opened up on his desire to play the 007 agent, James Bond. While speaking to The Times, via Comic Book, the Red Notice star stated that he would want to portray the character if makers of the franchise are interested in having him.

For those unversed, it was previously reported that makers are looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after the latter's exit after No Time To Die. Since then, many Hollywood actors have been rumoured to be a contender for the part. However, it seems like Reynolds has finally opened up on wanting to play James Bond. "I hear they're looking for a new Bond," Reynolds said, via Comic Book.

When asked about how he'd want to pursue the role, Reynolds went back to his Canadian roots and had a hilarious answer all ready. "Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested," he said.

Ever since the role of James Bond has been up for grabs, many fans on Twitter had expressed their wish of wanting to see Reynolds as the iconic secret agent.

Previously, Dwayne Johnson had opened up on his desire of playing the character and revealed his association with the franchise. "Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery," The Rock told Esquire. He added that he'd want to follow in his footsteps but not by being a villain, as he is interested in playing the main man, James Bond, after Daniel Craig's retirement from the role.

