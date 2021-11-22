Ryan Reynolds makes CONTRASTING comment after pitching to be the next James Bond

Free Guy alum Ryan Reynolds recently sent fans into a frenzy when he mentioned possibly taking on the role of James Bond while chatting with The Times, telling the UK publication, "I hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested." The Canadian star’s comments came following Daniel Craig’s last adventure in No Time To Die earlier this year.

But while Ryan’s pitch was convincing, the star recently cleared the air and said that he was kidding during the interview. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait." He then also tweeted: "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," adding in response: "No, no, no."

Apart from turning down his potential 007 role, back in October, Ryan also announced that he would be taking a break after wrapping on Spirited, Apple TV+'s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Speaking to THR, the actor explained the hiatus so he could spend time with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don't get that time back," he told THR in November.

Not to worry, even with Ryan’s name out of the hat, there are currently several contenders in the running to be the next James Bond. Top choices include--Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Rege-Jean Page, Richard Madden and many more.

