Ryan Reynolds marks Logan anniversary with EPIC Deadpool scene & Hugh Jackman wonders if MCU star's 'jealous'

Ryan Reynolds remembered Logan's death on the occasion of its three-year release anniversary with a scene from Deadpool 2. The clip left former Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman wondering if Reynolds was "jealous."

It has been three years since Hugh Jackman kissed Wolverine goodbye with Logan. The Aussie actor, who essayed the X-Men role for a little over two and a half-decade, set the claws to rest in the James Mangold directorial. Remembering the movie which left X-Men all over the world shattered on its third anniversary, Jackman had shared a few unseen photos from Logan as the Wolverine. Now, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds joined the nostalgia trip and remembered Wolverine and Logan.

The actor used a clip from Deadpool 2 to mark the anniversary. Fans of the franchise would remember that Deadpool 2 featured a dig at Wolverine's death. Wade Wilson's collection featured a table piece that was a bow to Wolverine's death. Reynolds revisited the scene on Instagram and wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since #Logan. The third anniversary is wood, right?"

While fans were bittersweet over the callback to both the movies, Jackman took to the comments section to wonder if Reynolds was "jealous" of it all. Check out Reynolds' Instagram post and Jackman's comment in it below:

While we wait for Reynolds to react to Jackman's comment, the 51-year-old took to the social media to pen a heartfelt note while he recalled the X-Men movie. Sharing a slew of photos of Wolverine (from the cinematic universe) and wrote, "3 years ago ... on this day. LOGAN was released. #thankyou for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and, the role of a lifetime! #xmen #wolverine #logan." Check out the post below:

Jackman has time and again assured fans that he has hung up the claws for good. The actor did reprise the role for a cameo in Deadpool 2. However, that's about it.

Do you want to see Jackman return as Wolverine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

