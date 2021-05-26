Ryan Reynolds marks Mental Health Awareness Month with note about his anxiety; Hugh Jackman calls him brave

Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media and shared a candid note about his struggles with anxiety. Scroll down to see what he said.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his struggle with mental health and anxiety in a rare Instagram post. The actor, 44, commemorated Mental Health Awareness Month with a lengthy statement. “May is almost over. It’s also Mental Health Awareness month. Which brings me to…” Ryan began. “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I over-schedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I’m not alone and more important, to all those like me who over schedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

He concluded, “We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope…” You can see his post here.

As soon as Ryan posted the message, a lot of his famous friends left comments of support under the post. Actress Kerry Washington wrote: “Thank you for this,” while his best pal and Australian hottie Hugh Jackman said: “Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!” The post was also liked by stars like GOT alum Emilia Clarke and VS model Sara Sampaio. Many other concerned fans also wrote words of support for the actor who’s married to Blake Lively and has three kids with her.

