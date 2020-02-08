Ryan Reynolds may have just made his Oscars 2020 prediction for Best Picture and we agree with him

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to post a short but simple appreciation tweet for a movie that is in the running for Best Picture at Oscars 2020. Read below to know which amazing film Ryan is going gaga over.

Ryan Reynolds is currently busy promoting his gin while sharing friendly banter with his "rival" Hugh Jackman. His last release was the Netflix film, Six Underground, which received mixed reviews but was still watched by millions, thanks to his charming, witty screen presence. Furthermore, talks between him and Marvel Studios are currently ongoing for Deadpool 3, which has fans elated! While we have to wait some time till we see Mr. Reynolds on the silver screen, with Free Guy, there's always his Twitter page to keep us entertained!

In a recent tweet extravaganza, we have the actor praising a 2019 film that has been garnering major buzz this award season and may also take home the Oscar for Best Picture at Oscars 2020. It's none other than the South Korean film Parasite, which has been helmed by the extraordinaire filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, who is also nominated for Directed and Original Screenplay. Ryan went gaga post watching the film and simply tweeted, "Parasite. OMG. See @ParasiteMovie." The 43-year-old actor's sense of humour came shining through as he tweeted immediately, "I’m so late on this."

Check out Ryan Reynolds' tweets of appreciation for Parasite below:

I’m so late on this. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 7, 2020

Now, that's how you give a seal of approval, Ryan Reynolds style!

Neon, who acquired Parasite's rights in North America tweeted back to Ryan from their official Twitter page writing, "Of course, @VancityReynolds arrives fashionably late to the party," which was then quote-tweeted by the official Twitter page of Parasite.

We couldn't help but think that Ryan was making his Best Picture Oscar prediction by hyping up Parasite and we have to agree with him on the pick! Parasite has stiff competition in the Best Picture category as they are up against Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rait, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

