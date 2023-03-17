Ryan Reynolds' net worth: How much is Deadpool actor worth after selling his company Mint Mobile?

Ryan Reynolds, who is known to the audience as a perfect husband, a good father, and a fantastic actor, is seen delivering his best behavior whenever he makes an appearance.

Whether it is about admiring his wife with a jaw-dropping reaction at the Met Gala red carpet entrance or making his appearance on screen with hits such as Deadpool, Red Notice, or The Adam Project, he has successfully paved his way to success.

But what has been grabbing headlines recently is Ryan Reynolds' net worth and his Mint Mobile Company.

Let’s have a quick overview:

Ryan Reynolds has had a successful career, and it won’t come as a surprise in light of his professional history. The co-owner and sponsor of Aviation Gin, among other ventures, brings in money for the Deadpool actor, who has been gracing our screens since the 1990s.

It becomes very evident that the celebrity has made money when you consider the fact that he was chosen to represent Armani Code in 2019.

Let’s have a look at Ryan Reynolds' net worth in the present year.

The sale of Mint Mobile to T-Mobile in 2023 is expected to increase Ryan Reynolds' net worth to at least $300 million.

Through his acting, producing, entrepreneurial, and brand-sponsoring endeavors, he has increased his net worth to this amount.

Considering this, let’s focus our attention on the estimated budget for March 2023: Mint Mobile was acquired by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile purchased Mint Mobile in March 2023 for an estimated $1.35 billion. Reynolds' estimated 20–25% ownership share is in Mint, which he acquired in 2019, and the expected income for the actor comes down to $270 million to $337 million, which puts a big number on the card for Reynolds.

