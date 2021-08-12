Ryan Reynolds OPENS UP about late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s cameo in Free Guy: 'I was so blown away'

Alex Trebek is one of many familiar names in the forthcoming sci-fi action film "Free Guy," and although his appearance is brief, it is sure to leave an impact on many viewers, including actor Ryan Reynolds. Ryan recently talked to E! News about Trebek's cameo, saying that he was blown away by Alex's willingness to act despite his cancer fight.

Free Guy was planned and filmed before Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. Ryan said “We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” he said. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.” Ryan also recalled that Alex was in the planning stages of a new charity project before his death. “Even right up shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch,” he says. “This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end.” Ryan added, “Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure.”

On Trebek’s ultimate impact on Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds added: “I would say it’s probably my favourite movie I’ve ever done, mostly because I grew up watching Amblin movies about wish fulfilment. He added, “I just feel like the last few years have been so hard on so many people, not just in this country but all over the world. It’s great working on and being a part of a movie that is just this unabashed ball of joy.”

Free Guy was released in theaters on August 11.

