Ryan Reynolds OPENS UP about taking a break from films to spend time with his daughters

Ryan Reynolds recently announced that he will be taking a sabbatical from films after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film, Spirited alongside Will Ferrell. At the recently held Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix release, Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, the actor spoke about the real reason h wants to take a break from acting as he mentioned how he wants to focus on having some family time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight from the film's red carpet, Reynolds said, "For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me." For the unreversed, Reynolds shares three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 with his wife Blake Lively.

The actor also recently gave a sweet shoutout to his wife Blake while accepting an award as WSJ Innovator Awards 2021. In his speech, the actor referred to his wife as a "genius" and called her a renaissance woman as he admired her for pushing him to work harder and always remaining supportive.

As for his sabbatical from films, Ryan's break comes after his hugely successful release Free Guy which became one of the highest grossers amid the pandemic. The actor while announcing his break, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

