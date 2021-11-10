Ryan Reynolds OPENS UP on his marriage with Blake Lively: We learn from each other

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The couple has been married for over a decade, and their social media digs at one other have made their fans giggle. However, ET's Matt Cohen got down with the 45-year-old actor and asked him about his marital secrets.

"We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends," the actor shared, while promoting his new movie, Red Notice. "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it." "We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other," he continued as per Entertainment Tonight. "So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that." However, the couple got married in 2012 and are parents to three daughters; James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The pair met while shooting Green Lantern in 2011 and married in a South Carolina ceremony in September 2012. Interestingly, the Deadpool actor recently spoke up on his experiences as a girl parent, revealing that he was glad he and Lively's youngest kid was a girl since he was unfamiliar with raising boys.

Meanwhile, he's promoting his action picture with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, which he co-stars in. Johnson plays FBI Special Agent John Hartley, while Reynolds and Gadot play art thieves Nolan Booth and "The Bishop," respectively, in the Netflix blockbuster picture. Hartley and Booth join forces to apprehend The Bishop, who is always one step ahead.

ALSO READ:Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: 5 TIMES the power couple hilariously trolled each other on social media