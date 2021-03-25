Ryan Reynolds & Paris Hilton to Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande: Hollywood celebrities BTS follows on Twitter

If you've ever been curious which Hollywood celebrities BTS follows on Twitter, well, we've got you covered!

As the whole world is falling irrevocably in adoration with BTS, the popular South Korean boy group continues to stamp its mark in the music industry as a force to be reckoned with which is something truly remarkable to witness. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have managed to become extremely influential not just as a group but also as individuals and that can be seen in how they're trending worldwide on Twitter every day.

Speaking of BTS' social media prowess, the septet's Twitter ARMY grows in leaps and bounds with 33.9 million followers and counting. When it comes to their Twitter following list, BTS follows 143 accounts and counting. While BTS follows Park Bo Gum, Epik High members and Eric Nam amongst several others, we were surprised to see the Bangtan Boys following Paris Hilton, who was the septet's first celebrity mutual (both celebrities follow each other on social media) according to army tweets records. Just like us, if you too were intrigued to know which Hollywood celebrities BTS follows on Twitter, we've got you completely covered.

BTS follows Paris, John Cena, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Coldplay, Post Malone, John Legend, Little Mix, Pharrell Williams, Ryan Reynolds, Ansel Elgort, Lindsay Lohan, Laura Marano, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyra Banks, Halsey, Steve Aoki, Nicki Minaj, MAX, Lauv, Becky G, Wale, The Chainsmokers, Zara Larsson, Lil Nas X, Anne-Marie, Desiigner, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Maroon 5 and Backstreet Boys.

BTS also follows Fall Out Boy, Leona Lewis, Charli XCX, Gwen Stefani, Zedd, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Ne-Yo, HONEE, Stevie Wonder, Diplo, Troye Sivan, Daniel Caesar, Alesso, Alan Walker, Conan Gray, Kehlani, Blackbear, Labrinth, Blake Richardson, New Kids On The Block, MNEK, Ruth B, Jorja Smith, Aminé, Gnash, DJ Swivel, Lianne La Havas, 6LACK and Raury.

Which Hollywood celebrity are you surprised to see BTS following on Twitter? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :BTS Twitter

