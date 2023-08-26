Ryan Reynolds pens down a special birthday note for wife Blake Lively; ‘The only thing irrevocably mine…’

Ryan Reynolds, the popular Hollywood star is happily married to fellow actress, Blake Lively. The much-in-love star pair has been setting major couple goals, with their adorable social media PDA, and public appearances. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl actress started dating in 2010 after they shared the screen in the 2011-released film Green Lantern, and tied the knot in 2012. Recently, on the occasion of Blake Lively's 36th birthday, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle and wished her with a special post.

Ryan Reynold's special birthday note for Blake Lively

The doting husband, who is head-over-heels in love with his beautiful wife, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a special birthday note for her. Ryan Reynolds also shared some lovely pictures of Blake Lively, along with a few adorable selfies with her in the post, leaving their fans and followers highly excited.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," wrote the celebrated actor in his post. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," Ryan Reynolds' post further reads.

Check out Ryan Reynolds' birthday wishes for wife Blake Lively, below:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met for the first time on the sets of the 2011-released film Green Lantern, which ended up as a major box office disaster. Reynolds, who was going through a rough phase in his personal life after divorcing his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, was casually dating when he met Lively. The actress, on the other hand, had just broken up with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

Advertisement

The couple initially became close friends, but their bond soon blossomed into a full-blown romance. Even though both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wanted to keep things casual, they soon got serious with each other and went on to tie the knot within a year. The famous star couple is blessed with four kids - three daughters named James, Inez and Betty, and a fourth kid who was born this year.

ALSO READ: 'I was just begging her to sleep with me': When Ryan Reynolds revealed his first move with Blake Lively post USD 200 million disaster movie